Dorchester County declares state of emergency

For the safety of the citizens of Dorchester County as well as staff, Dorchester County encourages the use of the County’s online Permitting, Inspection and Licensing Portal. This portal can be accessed via the County website. Once you have created an account, you will be able to submit for permits, request inspections and pay fees through the Evolve Portal. The 2.6% convenience fee will be waived as soon as possible and will remain waived through Tuesday, March 31, 2020. For information regarding building inspections and certificates of occupancy please visit the County website.