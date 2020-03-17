A few showers before a big warm up later this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving disturbance will bring the chance of a few showers here on our St. Patrick’s Day. Overall, a lot of today will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs today will be in the low 70s with mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon. The big jump up in temperatures will occur on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 80s. Our next cold front will move through late Saturday dropping the temperatures from the 80s to the 60s. There will be another chance of rain this weekend as the cold front moves through the Southeast.