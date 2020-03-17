Fort Sumter, other historic sites to temporarily close

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry historic sites managed by the federal government will temporarily close amid concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The National Park Service announced on Tuesday afternoon that access to Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie, and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will be suspended beginning on Wednesday.
It is not yet known when the three properties in Charleston County will reopen to visitors. Park officials said that they will evaluate at the end of March whether or not it is safe to resume operations.
The temporary closure also applies to the Reconstruction Era National Historical Park, which opened three years ago in Beaufort County.
A representative for the company that provides ferry service to Fort Sumter told Live 5 News that full refunds will be provided to visitors who already purchased boat tickets. Customers interested in receiving refunds should call Fort Sumter Tours at 843-722-2628.
