Investigators believe shooting deaths near N. Charleston is a murder-suicide

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 17, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 6:53 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say the shooting deaths of a man and woman near North Charleston was an apparent murder-suicide.

Deputies say they responded to a call of a man with a shotgun on McGregor Street near Ashley Phosphate Road just before 9 a.m.

They found the two victims in the driveway. A shotgun was found near the bodies.

Deputies have not said what the relationship was between the victims.

The coroner has not released their names.

