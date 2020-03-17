Investigators believe shooting deaths near N. Charleston is a murder-suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County investigators say the shooting deaths of a man and woman near North Charleston was an apparent murder-suicide.
Deputies say they responded to a call of a man with a shotgun on McGregor Street near Ashley Phosphate Road just before 9 a.m.
They found the two victims in the driveway. A shotgun was found near the bodies.
Deputies have not said what the relationship was between the victims.
The coroner has not released their names.
