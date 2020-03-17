LIST: Local restaurants providing free meals to students while schools are out

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several local restaurants throughout the Lowcountry are offering to provide free meals to students while school is out.
You can find a list below with a link to more information:
- Rio Chico Restaurant in Summerville - “While school is out We will be offering free kids meals We want to make sure our community is taken care of!Only Monday to Friday11:00 am to 1:00 pm!” Ages: 12 years and under
- Ella & Ollie’s on Edisto Island - “Edisto family and friends, we know that there are those in our community that are dependent upon the free or reduced lunches and breakfasts that are offered by the schools. With their sudden closures we understand there might be a financial strain on providing said meals for children. If anyone needs any assistance with feeding their families please feel free to private message us. We will be glad to help however we can. All our love! - E&O crew”
- Eggs up Grill - “Friends, we know there are a lot of unknowns right now, but at Eggs Up Grill we are all about Neighbors Serving Neighbors. At participating* restaurants, our local owners wanted to help out any child (middle school or younger) who would not be receiving a school meal through the state or their school program. By providing a free meal from our kids’ menu from 11am-1pm weekdays, it’s just one way we can make sure parents don’t have to worry about their children going hungry.Because each Eggs Up is a locally owned and operated small business, we are especially thankful for all the support from each of you and our communities as we work through this time together!*Participating Locations include: Albany, Anderson, Boiling Springs, Camden, Charlotte, Florence, Fuquay-Varina, McAlister Square-Greenville, Woodruff Rd.--Greenville, Pelham Rd.--Greenville, Garden City (2520 S. Highway 17), Greer, Holly Springs, Irmo, Knightsville, Ladson, Moore, Mount Pleasant, Powdersville, Spartanburg, Summerville, Sumter.Check individual restaurant pages for details/restrictions.”
- Zia Taqueria - “There’s no school until the 31st, and we know that unfortunately for some children that will mean no lunch either. From today through the reopening of CCSD schools, if your K - 12th grader needs lunch it’s on us! Just bring them in and they’ll get a cheese quesadilla and a side of rice; Free of charge, No strings attached, from 11 to 3 every single day. Let’s take care of each other out there.”
- Jalisco Taqueria & Tequila - While the schools are closed between now and the end of the month, kids eat free. One free kid meal per adult.
- Baroni’s Pizza - “To help the many families in our communities affected by the school shutdown, Baroni’s Pizza will offer a free slice of cheese pizza and a small drink to school aged children during the hours of 11:00am to 1:00pm, Monday through Friday, at both of our locations (Mount Pleasant and West Ashley). This offer is only good for dine-in or take-out, and children must be present with valid ID.”
