LIST: Lowcountry houses of worship canceling services and events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a state of emergency in effect in South Carolina and several municipalities in the Lowcountry declaring their own states of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many local religious organizations are canceling or postponing programming.
- ANGLICAN DIOCESE OF SOUTH CAROLINA: “Bishop Mark Lawrence has issued a directive canceling all worship services for churches within the Diocese for at least the next two Sundays. Many of our congregations will be live-streaming worship and the Diocese is working on ways to assist our congregations in doing this.”
- BRITH SHOLOM BETH ISRAEL: “Our facilities will be closed to the public for all activities, including minyan.”
- CHARLESTON TIBETAN SOCIETY: “All teachings and practices” have been canceled until further notice.
- CITADEL SQUARE BAPTIST CHURCH: “In light of CDC recommendations and direction from our state and city officials, we will not be meeting as a church on Sundays until further notice. All other events will be postponed, and we are also suggesting that our groups don’t meet in any formal capacity until we better know how to move forward. Our church offices will be closed with our staff working to provide specific care and help navigating this crisis with faith-filled wisdom.”
- CITY LIFE CHURCH OF MOUNT PLEASANT: “We have currently suspended all in-person events, including our Sunday service and weekly Small Groups. Until further notice, we will be live streaming our service every Sunday at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page.”
- EAST COOPER BAPTIST CHURCH: Sunday worship is being live-streamed and church offices will stay open. “All other church activities have been suspended until March 31.”
- FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF MONCKS CORNER: “We’re moving our worship services online for March 22 and 29. Also, Wednesday night prayer meeting is canceled.”
- GRACE CHURCH CATHEDRAL: “All services have been temporarily suspended” but are being live-streamed online.
- GRACE CITY CHURCH: In-person Sunday service will not be held on March 22 and “big group gatherings” have all been postponed.
- HINDU TEMPLE AND CULTURAL CENTER: All events canceled until April 15, except for the blood camp on March 20. The temple will remain open “at regular hours for general prayers only.”
- KAHAL KADOSH BETH ELOHIM: Religious School classes and all programming, including tours, have been suspended.
- MOTHER EMANUEL AME CHURCH: “In-person church activities” are canceled until March 31. Tours of the church have been suspended. Worship services, bible studies, and Sunday school will be live-streamed on Facebook.
- NORTH PALM CHURCH: In-person services on March 22 and 29 have been replaced with 9 a.m. online services.
- ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON: “No sacramental or other liturgical celebrations,” including masses and baptisms, until April 1. Parish churches are expected to stay open during usual hours.
- SEACOAST CHURCH: “All Seacoast buildings will be closed through March 30. Join us for worship online.”
- SEVENTH EPISCOPAL DISTRICT OF THE AME CHURCH: “All in-person church activities” through March 31 have been canceled.
- ST. MICHAEL’S CHURCH: Worship will be live-streamed on March 22 and 29 in lieu of in-person services. “All campus-based ministries” and church offices will be temporarily closed.
- SYNAGOGUE EMANU-EL: “After sincere deliberations, we will restrict activities within our building to worship services only.”
