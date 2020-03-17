Lowcountry restaurant serving free lunches to school kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry restaurant says it will provide free lunches to school children until schools closed by the novel coronavirus reopen.
Several locations of the Eggs Up Grill are now offering free meals for all kids under the age of 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Lowcountry locations include Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Knightsville and Ladson.
Julie Cotone, who manages the Ladson location, says the restaurant is trying to relieve stress on children and their families who may now be in a tough spot.
“They are at no fault that the children are out of school and we want to help however we can,” she said. "Reaching out to the community is really important to us.”
Cotone says families can come in for the free meal with no questions asked.
All their restaurants are also removing all condiments from tables and going to single-use menus and cups while dual-sanitizing all tables.
They say they will be fully staffed for service.
“Food and meals are the most important thing in a lot of parents lives right now. And the kids, we don’t want them to worry,” Cotone says.
