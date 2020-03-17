Mt. Pleasant mayor calls on stores to devote hour for senior shoppers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor is asking retailers to consider allowing seniors to shop early before younger shoppers arrive.
Mayor Will Haynie posted the plea on Twitter Tuesday morning.
“I am asking all grocery stores in Mount Pleasant to consider implementing a 'Seniors Only’ shopping time as some national retail chains have already done,” Haynie tweeted. “Unleash your ingenuity & do it your own way, but make it an option. The public will support this.”
Haynie’s tweet included a graphic showing how to “flatten the curve,” a strategy designed to limit the number of possible exposures to COVID-19 to prevent overwhelming hospitals and other healthcare facilities with cases.
Dollar General said Monday it would devote their stores’ first hour of business for senior shoppers.
"Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” officials said in a press release.
Haynie declared a state of emergency for Mount Pleasant Monday to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety and the property of residents and businesses in Mount Pleasant.
Town officials say the proclamation will remain in effect until March 31.
