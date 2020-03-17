North Charleston Police investigating suspicious death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they are investigating a Sunday night death they have labeled suspicious.
Officers responded to a home in the 2100 block of Success Street to a report of a death.
When police arrived, they were met by a man and woman yelling, "He's dead! He's on the floor!" an incident report states. Police found a victim lying on the floor toward the back of the home with two large lacerations to the right side of his face and "a deformity to the right rear side of his skull."
The report sates the victim was lying on several towels.
Police did a protective sweep of the home but found no one else inside.
The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim or the cause of death.
Anyone with information on the death is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
