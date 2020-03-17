Roper St. Francis: 1 current, 1 former patient test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced Tuesday morning that two patients have tested positive for COVID-19, but one left South Carolina before the results came back.
In a prepared statement, representatives for the Charleston-based healthcare system said that one patient was previously tested in an emergency department and then went out-of-state to go home under "appropriate isolation precautions." The results of the test subsequently came back positive, according to Roper St. Francis.
Roper St. Francis Healthcare Chief Physician Officer Dr. Chris McLain said the results of that patient’s test were communicated to the patient’s home state.
“The second patient was ill enough to be admitted to the hospital,” McLain said. “The approriate isolation precautions were maintained throughout the entire continuity of care, the patient has improved and has not required ICU care at this time.”
Hospital officials declined to identify which Roper St. Francis hospitals are involved.
Although they are not currently showing symptoms, hospital employees who cared for the two patients in question are being monitored for “their health and well-being.” Roper St. Francis says that it is “deep cleaning” all areas of their hospitals.
