Some S.C. bus drivers voluntarily driving, handing out meals to students

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester School District 4 bus drivers have volunteered to bring meals to students in the community as part of a grab and go program.
Those drivers take their school buses to 12 sites, listed below, every weekday and park there from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Four schools are also operating as meal pick-up locations.
The school district is ready to hand out both breakfast and lunch through the end of the month. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all of the state’s schools to be closed through Tuesday, March 31.
“They can come and know there is a meal for their child," bus driver Jannie Britt said. “That’s very important to make sure that child is fed, that that child wouldn’t go hungry if schools are closed.”
Tuesday marked the first day of the the program. Breakfast boxes included cereal, milk, and graham crackers. Lunch boxes had sandwiches, milk, chips, and an apple.
“These are bus drivers. These aren’t food service staff. My staff is back in the kitchens putting it together," the school district’s director of nutrition services, Kevin Earle, said. “The community is very thankful. They’re very appreciative of it. We’re bringing it out to them, because a lot of them can’t get out or they don’t have the means to get out. So bringing to them, let’s them know that their kids have a nutritious meal while we’re shut down.”
The school district has been working on these plans since last week in the case of a closure like this, and Britt, along with other bus drivers, quickly jumped on board.
“It’s my passion. It’s my love. It’s more than just getting behind this wheel and just driving,” Britt said. “We have kids that come on here that have problems, have all kinds of things happening to them, and if they can see that smile, it helps them a lot.”
The grab and go locations are listed below:
- Clay Hill Elementary
- Four Holes Indian Reservation
- Sampson Road Carter Station
- Saint George Middle
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
- Shady Grove United Methodist Church
- Saint Matthews Baptist Church
- Williams Memorial Elementary
- New Grace United Methodist Church
- Jericho Baptist Church
- Jerusalem Baptist Church
- Saint Mark Baptist Church
- Cedarwood Apartments
- Harleyville Elementary School
- Odyssey Educational Center
- Winfield Apartments
Berkeley, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester School District 2, and Georgetown County School Districts are all opening their own “grab and go” locations. Those can be found here.
