WATCH LIVE: Tri-County leaders to hold news briefing on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tri-County leaders have called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon.
Officials have announced a citizens information line available at 843-746-3900.
That news conference is being held from the Charleston County Public Service Building.
They plan to discuss the latest plans to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The news briefing comes as Roper St. Francis Healthcare confirmed Tuesday morning two patients tested positive for the virus. One patient was evaluated in an emergency departments. But results of the patient’s test came back positive after the patient already had left South Carolina to go home to another state. The patient was released with appropriate isolation precautions.
The second patient has been admitted to one of Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s hospitals and is in isolation in stable condition. This patient’s health is improving and has not required ICU-level care.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
