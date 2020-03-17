Women’s basketball coaches deal with reality of no NCAAs

“While we didn’t get a chance to do it, we were fortunate enough to have a final meeting on Friday,” Parkinson said. “We brought food in and everyone shared what they were thinking when the final buzzer went off after we won the tournament. Who they heard from after the game. How they celebrated that night. It was a nice little celebration, a little closure for this group. It was a really big deal and neat to share those stories before everyone took off.”