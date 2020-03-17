9-year-old reported missing in York County

Skylar Govan was reported missing in York County Tuesday. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
March 17, 2020 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 8:40 AM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 9-year-old girl is missing in York County.

Deputies say Skylar Govan was reported missing by her grandmother around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. She was last seen around midnight near McConnells Highway.

Govan is described as being around 5′1″ and 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The 9-year-old may be wearing a pajama shirt, shorts with an orange stripe and brown boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.