All K-12 schools in Kansas closed for rest of year

School buildings will be closed for traditional classes beginning Monday, March 23. Learning will continue, but it will look different. Kansas districts have been directed to develop “continuous learning plans.” Exactly what that looks like for WPS is yet to be determined. It is important for you to understand that while school will look different, learning will continue in some form. There will be no delivery of any type of instruction to students prior to Monday, March 30, 2020. Please remain tuned in to your email and phone messages, as well as the district web site, for specific instructions about learning opportunities going forward.