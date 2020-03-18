Charleston County Schools closed until April 13; district deploying WiFi enabled buses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has announced that all CCSD schools and offices will be closed until April 13, 2020.
According to district officials, students and staff will continue working and learning from home through April 3.
"Spring Break will be observed as scheduled from April 6 to April 10, with a plan for students to return Monday, April 13, 2020 ( approved weather make - up day ) at this time,” CCSD officials said.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered schools to close until at least March 31.
District officials say they will be deploying 10 WiFi buses throughout Charleston County to provide additional online coverage for CCSD students working on schoolwork beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020.
“The buses will be staged at various schools weekly Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” CCSD officials said. “A sign will be posted on each bus indicating the vehicle has WiFi service. Each bus will have a unique WiFi password that can be obtained from the assigned driver(s). The WiFi range is approximately 100 to 150 feet.”
According to James Lynch, Interim Executive Director of Transportation, bus locations can be adjusted to accommodate needs moving forward.
“During these unprecedented times, CCSD is committed to providing resources and assistance to the CCSD community,” said Lynch.
Buses will be positioned at the following locations from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- EB Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Charter High School
- James Island Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Laing Middle School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
In addition to the WiFi bus locations, district officials say the following schools have been equipped with extended outdoor wireless service throughout the course of the day every day of the week:
- Academic Magnet High School/Charleston County School of the Arts (same campus)
- Burke High School
- Edmund A. Burns Elementary School
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle school
- St. John’s High School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stono Park Elementary School
- Wando High School
- Wando Center for Advanced Studies
“All schools have WiFi services indoors,” said Tom Nawrocki, Executive Director of Information Technology. “All radios in each building have been adjusted to their maximum power output so that students may access the internet from the outside of the buildings.”
The district said both of these services are intended to be used by students to work on their school-issued devices. The hours and days of the week to these options may be extended, Nawrocki added.
“I feel that we need to do everything possible to provide internet access to all children,” said Nawrocki. “While we cannot send home devices equipped with cellular service, we do have the means to provide some access to children in need.”
