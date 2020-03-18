Charleston restaurants adjusting the best they can to new regulations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurants across the state are temporarily shutting their doors or they’re getting ready to only take “to-go” orders.
On Tuesday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all bars and restaurants to stop their dine-in services. Two companies who operate several downtown Charleston restaurants also announced layoffs.
Prior to the governor’s order, the City of Charleston issued an emergency ordinance that prohibited the gathering of 50 or more people in one area with some exceptions.
Tony Cuajunco, the director of Operations for Holy City Hospitality Restaurants, said the restaurants under his group were adjusting to the new regulations.
Restaurants like 39 Rue de Jean changed their floor plan to only accommodate 50 people at a time.
They also implemented a take-out program, which allows people to drive up to the restaurant and an employee would take the food out to them.
Galpao Gaucho is a Brazilian steakhouse in downtown Charleston that just opened in February.
The restaurant works differently than others because meat is brought out personally to each table.
Originally the managers were planning on adjusting their traditional way of work by adhering to the governor’s order and only doing take out orders.
Ultimately, the restaurant decided to close, just to be safe.
"It worries the employees of course, especially seeing the city as empty as it is," said Gustavo Magalhaes, a server at Galpao Gaucho.
Employees say the decision is hard on all of them because they don’t know when they’ll be able to re-open.
Questions are being raised about how people will be able to pay their bills.
