Closing local beaches not off the table amid concerns over Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayors along local beaches said they are not planning to close them to the public unless they’re told by the governor to do so.
This decision comes as multiple beaches in South Florida have closed because of concerns over the Coronavirus.
“We are waiting to see what the governor does,” Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin said on Wednesday. “The local mayors have been in touch with each other here in the area.”
Goodwin said it’s going to take a state-coordinated effort to do something like that, so they are waiting to see if the governor feels that is a necessary decision.
Officials on Sullivan’s Island said something similar.
“While there are no plans to close the beach at this time, no precautionary options are off of the table,” Andy Benke, the Town Administrator for Sullivan’s Island, said. “COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving pandemic in the Lowcountry. The Town will take whatever measures necessary to protect residents and visitors.”
But folks we spoke with at the beach said they don’t think COVID-19 is that big of a deal.
“I just came down to enjoy vacation,” Madison Collier, who’s visiting Folly Beach, said.
“You can’t shut the whole world down because of a virus,” Jeremy Brese, who lives in Mount Pleasant, added. “I’m kind of sick of it. It’s boring and there’s nothing to do.”
But while some say steps being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is a bit much, they are glad precautions are being taken.
“You don’t want to catch what somebody might have,” Collier said. “You just don’t know.”
We also reached out to officials with the Isle of Palms and Kiawah Island but have yet to hear back.
