Cooper River Bridge Run organizers offering virtual run, registration transfer options

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers of the Cooper River Bridge Run are offering three options to participants who have already registered for the race which has been postponed to Aug. 1 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Since the event has a no refund or deferral policy, organizers are offering the following options:
“All April 4 registrations will automatically transfer over to the rescheduled August 1 race.”
“If you plan to participate in the bridge run on August 1 you do not need to take any action. If you have already received your packet and race bib in the mail, please keep that bib to use for the August 1 event. All other bibs will be picked up at the expo on July 30 and July 31. Please note, bibs received in the mail will be dated for April 4 but they must be used on August 1.”
“For those that cannot attend the race on August 1, we are offering participants the ability to join a virtual Cooper River Bridge run.”
“Whether you selected to receive your race packet in the mail or at the expo all virtual run participants will receive their shirt, swag, and finisher medal. Detailed instructions regarding the virtual event will be released in April.”
“Please note, if you participate in the virtual Cooper River Bridge Run, you cannot participate in the physical race on August 1.”
“If you are not able to participate in the virtual run or the physical race on August 1, you have the option to transfer your registration to someone else to participate. We will waive the fee on all transfers and they must be completed by July 1. Detailed instructions on this process will be released in April. The Bridge Run has created a Facebook group to act as an open forum for race participants to communicate with each other on registration transfers.”
