Coronavirus affecting what happens with Charleston police’s lost and found items

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the City of Charleston, you may want to hold on to your belongings extra tight, because if you lose them you might have a harder time getting them back.
The Charleston Police Department released a statement saying that effective immediately the Charleston Police Department Evidence Office will restrict the release of property to the public.
The only items that will be released are those deemed “in need of urgent release.”
That determination will be made by the police department on a case by case basis.
Though the title of the department is “The Evidence Unit” not all of the items in the collection were involved or used in crimes.
Some items are submitted to the department for safekeeping including found property.
The department is restricting the release of these items to the public in an effort to keep CPD employees and the public safe from the coronavirus.
If you have any questions you are encouraged to call the Evidence Office at (843)720-2467.
