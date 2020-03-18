Gas prices keep plummeting amid coronavirus pandemic

South Carolina is still a part of the nation’s top 10 least expensive markets with average pump prices now at $1.97, while North Carolina’s weekly price average is now $2.07, a decrease of 13 cents. It’s likely that North Carolina will fall below the $2 price point in the coming week. After President Trump announced that the U.S. Department of Energy would purchase oil to top off the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, crude prices rallied briefly. However, the announcement is unlikely to help increase crude prices further since the limited number of barrels the U.S. could purchase is small when compared to the dramatic reduction in global crude demand as a result of reduced economic activity due to COVID-19.