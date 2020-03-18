Georgetown deputies again expand search for missing Pawleys Island official

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is further expanding its search for a missing 84-year-old.
Jimmy McCants, of Pawleys Island, disappeared on March 9.
The search expanded in the water and shoreline of the Black, Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers north of Georgetown.
Sheriff Carter Weaver called on the State Law Enforcement Division, S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Midway Fire and Rescue and the Georgetown County Technical Rescue Team to join deputies in a search of a large area during low tide Wednesday morning.
McCants, who the town of Pawleys Island lists as chairperson of its planning commission, was last seen at around noon on March 9 when he told his wife he was going to run some errands. Searchers found his car near U.S. 17 that afternoon.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McCants is being asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
