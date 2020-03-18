Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
`Really strange': Virus fears shrivel Savannah St. Pat's
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — There are no bagpipers, no marching bands and no cheering crowds in Georgia's oldest city. For the first time in nearly a century, Savannah is quiet on St. Patrick's Day. Worries of spreading the coronavirus prompted city officials to cancel the Tuesday parade that normally has thousands jamming Savannah's cobblestone streets and oak shaded squares. A few people ventured out Tuesday morning in gaudy green T-shirts. Bars and restaurants opened their doors and had no lines and plenty of seating. Bill Bradley and John Lowenthal usually march in the St. Patrick's Day as members of one of the city's Irish social societies. On Tuesday morning, two two of them donned their green blazers and carried their group's Irish flag down mostly vacant sidewalks.
GEORGIA BUDGET
Kemp signs amended Georgia budget, $100 million for virus
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law a midyear amended budget that includes $100 million in emergency funding to combat the new coronavirus. The emergency money was pulled from the state’s $2.8 billion reserves for the budget that the governor signed Tuesday. Despite that new money, the spending plan cuts $159 million from other state spending for the fiscal year ending June 30. Cuts were ordered by the Republican governor after a slowdown in state revenue collections. Compared to Kemp’s initial proposal, state lawmakers shifted money around to restore cuts from county health departments and increase funding for state troopers, public defenders and food inspectors.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-VOTE-BY-MAIL
Switching remaining primaries to vote-by-mail not so easy
The head of the Democratic National Committee and several voting rights groups are calling on states to mail ballots to all voters to keep remaining primaries running as the coronavirus pandemic is keeping millions of Americans at home. But making such a major voting change so quickly would not be so easy. In some states, it could require changes to laws. Some lawmakers worry that if done hastily, the change could open the door to voter fraud. Then there are the costs related to mailing, tracking and processing ballots in new ways.
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNS
Police: Man identified himself as suspect at shooting scene
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a man arrested in a deadly shooting had approached investigators at the scene and identified himself as the suspect. News outlets report 53-year-old Ricky Nelson Davis spoke to officers while they investigated the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Sheldon Morris on Monday. Davis was detained, questioned and then charged with felony murder. He is being held without bond and it is unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him. Police say Morris suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police did not immediately release a possible motive for the shooting.
FATAL DRUNKEN CRASH-CHILD
Police: Man charged in drunken crash that killed 2-year-old
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and injured his parents. Hunter Ethan Elliott faces several charges including, first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence. He was denied bond on Tuesday. Georgia State Police say 23-year-old Elliott was driving Sunday night when he rear-ended a vehicle. The crash killed 2-year-old Cohen Zayne Bryson and injured his parents, 24-year-old Joshua Bryson and 23-year-old Santana Kelley. Both parents were hospitalized. A GoFundMe page said Santana Kelley is 23 weeks pregnant and Joshua Bryson is suffering from broken bones. It's unclear whether Elliott has an attorney.
ATLANTA POLICE SHOOTING
Suspect killed, 2 officers grazed in Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say Atlanta police killed a man who was firing shots into the air near one of the city's most well-known parks. Two officers suffered minor injuries. Atlanta police say the shooting occurred Tuesday morning near Piedmont Park in the city's Midtown neighborhood. When authorities arrived to engage the man, police say he fired at an officer and grazed him in the head. Authorities returned fire and killed him. Another officer was grazed in his foot. Both injured officers were expected to be released from a hospital. Police say body camera footage showed the man at times pleading with the officers to shoot him.
AP-US-FATAL-MALL-SHOOTING
Suspect named in fatal parking lot shooting at Atlanta mall
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police have identified the man accused of pulling the trigger in a fatal shooting over a parking space outside an upscale mall. News outlets report authorities have obtained arrest warrants for 19-year-old Ricky Lafargue in the deadly fight earlier this month at Lenox Square. He has not been arrested but is charged with felony murder. Police say detectives are actively working to take him into custody. The argument in the parking lot led to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Thuan Nguyen. The shooting was the fourth in four months at the mall. The other shootings weren't fatal.
AP-US-GULF-OIL-LEASE-SALE
Low prices, virus cited in calls to delay US oil lease sale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmentalists say the U.S. government should put off plans for an oil lease sale Wednesday, citing low prices and concerns about the new coronavirus. The government has held the Gulf of Mexico lease auctions online since protesters disrupted a sale in 2016. The group Healthy Gulf says it's foolish to sell valuable assets when oil and gas prices are low. A group of current, former and retired national park workers and volunteers says oil leases should not be “rushed through” when the government should be focused on health. A spokesman says the bureau is following health and safety guidelines and evaluates all bids for fair market value.