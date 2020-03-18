Lowcountry organizations work to protect homeless, mitigate risk of COVID-19 in shelters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston area shelters are taking new precautions to reduce risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus in their facilities.
According to Marco Corona, chief development officer at One80 Place, the organization is taking several steps to protect people as the shelter is near capacity.
“We have 100 people who are sleeping there,” Corona said. “There’s very little opportunity or ability to isolate somebody if they do come in contact with somebody who is COVID-19 positive.”
In addition to moving bunk beds as far apart as possible and limiting the number of guests inside.
“By this weekend, we will also be screening everyone who comes in,” Corona said. “We’ll have a screening protocol to make sure that if you’re coming in, you don’t have a fever and you’re not showing any symptoms.”
Also, beginning this Saturday, they are suspending the Community Lunch program. Meals will only be served to existing clients in the shelter, according to Corona.
One80 Place is also working with leaders in the City of Charleston to put together new protocols for any homeless people who need medical care due to the Coronavirus.
“We certainly have a little more work to do,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said during a press conference on Tuesday. “Transport of those experiencing homelessness who might need to go and get a test, in fact, we have identified some vehicles where we will be able to accomplish that.”
Marty Thomas, Executive director of Dorchester County Community Outreach said the organization, like One80 Place, cannot accept new residents in their group homes in order to keep the shelters from overcrowding.
“We are looking at several options,” Thomas said. “Everything from consolidating houses, to freeing up rooms due to the lower population, which rooms will be designated as sick rooms.”
Thomas said the shelters also rely 90 percent on community donations to run and stock up supplies, in which has recently been slowing down.
“So we are worried about going forward, being able to provide for our guests, having money to pay the electric bill and stuff like that,” Thomas said.
Visitors and in-person donations are restricted to both Home of Hope and Hope’s House in Summerville.
How to help:
Dorchester County Community Outreach has a list of immediate needs online. They ask for people to order online delivery or drop off items at St. Paul’s Anglican to reduce the risk of exposure.
One80 Place also has an online wish list for deliveries. To minimize contact at the shelter, there are donation bins stationed outside the Bakker Family Donation Center.
