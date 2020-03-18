Near record warmth on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A warm stretch of March weather is on the way across the Lowcountry. As we continue to practice social distancing, the weather should be perfect to get you, and the kids, outdoors over the next couple of days. We may see a few afternoon showers inland today. The best chance will be near I-95. We also expect the rain chances to stay low until Sunday. We’ll be close to a record high on Thursday for the first day of Spring. The record high is 85° set back in 1984. Highs will stay in the 80s through Saturday before our next cool down on Sunday.