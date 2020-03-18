North Charleston man gets 35 years for fatally shooting bystander

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man has been sentenced to 35 years for the shooting death of a bystander.
Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson announced that a Charleston County jury found Brandon Christopher Grayer guilty of the murder of Ivan Greene, attempted murder of Marquise Bryant and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The jury returned their verdict late Thursday afternoon after three days of trial.
Grayer was sentenced to 30 years on murder, a concurrent 15 years on attempted murder and a consecutive 5 years on a possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime for a total of 35 years.
According to testimony, on Sept. 23, 2016, Grayer along with four other co-defendants began hunting for a man named Marquise Bryant in order to shoot him in retribution for an ongoing dispute.
“After seeing a picture of the intended victim on Social Media, they located his car in the Liberty Hill area of North Charleston. Grayer and the other 5 defendants began shooting at Bryant’s car, unloading three semi- automatic weapons all over the car and the surrounding area,” prosecutors said.
The solicitors office said an innocent bystander, Ivan Greene, was killed as he walked across the street, 20 yards from his front door.
According to prosecutors, Greene was not connected to anyone involved in the case.
Authorities reported that after fleeing the scene, the defendants wrecked their vehicle and fled on foot.
Court records state they went on to break into another neighbor’s house and keep him there until police left the area.
North Charleston police officers located two of the four weapons at the scene and collected almost 70 shell casings.
Witnesses reported that the defendants drove up in a Lincoln Navigator and began shooting immediately at the intended victim’s car and the surrounding yard.
Several neighbors testified that Greene was on his way to play checkers with his neighbors across the street when he was gunned down.
Prosecutors said DNA and firearms experts tied Grayer to the murder weapon and a recorded telephone call made by Grayer detailed some of the evidence.
Assistant Solicitor Anne Williams stated, “North Charleston Police Department and Detective Jerome De Sheers conducted a thorough investigation and were committed to the outcome we received in this case; we also appreciate the support of Ivan Greene’s family and the Liberty Hill community in helping the State find witnesses, and present a full picture of the facts."
The solicitor’s office said Brandon Grayer was convicted previously of Strong Arm Robbery,and two counts of Unlawful Carry of a Pistol.
