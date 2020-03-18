Patriots Point Museum temporarily closing effective immediately

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is the latest Charleston County destination to temporarily close to prevent the the spread of COVID-19.
Officials with the museum in Mount Pleasant announced on Wednesday morning that as a precaution, the facility will be closed effective immediately. It is not yet known when the museum will reopen.
All events that were scheduled to take place inside have been canceled or will be postponed, according to a statement from the museum. However, organizations interested in using the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum parking lot to serve local residents can contact the museum for permission.
The museum is far from the only tourist attraction in the Lowcountry to temporarily close due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus. As of Wednesday, Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor and Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island are not open to visitors. Meanwhile, service has been suspended on the Charleston Water Taxi and the Daniel Island Ferry.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.