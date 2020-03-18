Several police officers responding to situation at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police officers have responded to a situation at a North Charleston home.
It’s in the area of Norwood Street and Spruill Avenue.
Our photojournalist Jackson Helms reports that police in heavy armor were seen moving around a house.
Multiple canisters were launched into a home, Helms said.
A person on a megaphone was heard telling someone to come out to the front door.
We’ve reached out to law enforcement for more information.
