Several police officers responding to situation at N. Charleston home

By Live 5 Web Staff | March 18, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:51 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several police officers have responded to a situation at a North Charleston home.

It’s in the area of Norwood Street and Spruill Avenue.

Our photojournalist Jackson Helms reports that police in heavy armor were seen moving around a house.

Multiple canisters were launched into a home, Helms said.

A person on a megaphone was heard telling someone to come out to the front door.

We’ve reached out to law enforcement for more information.

