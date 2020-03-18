Lowcountry mental health facilities still open, despite COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People practicing social distancing or staying at home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus may also unintentionally cause anxiety and fear in themselves and others, taking a toll on mental health.
The Charleston Mental Health Center, they are staying open. All other 16 Mental Health Centers across South Carolina that are part of the Department of Mental Health remain open as well.
Charleston Mental Health officials recognize that being told to practice social distancing can increase anxiety and depression.
"So we're telling people to reach out to their friends and families, call their therapists here,” Jennifer Roberts, Executive Director of Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center Executive Director Jennifer Roberts said. “It's important to keep social connections going even though you can't do it in person as much, obviously reducing, don't go out in large groups of people, try to stay at home."
Folks at the Charleston Mental Health Center are offering coping strategies to patients who are worried about the virus. They say they've gotten an increase in calls from people asking what they can do to not be so worried.
They encourage anyone with worries to eat well, get lots of sleep, try to exercise if possible, meditate, and to talk to your social support systems, even if it can only be over the phone or through social media.
They also wants people to know the facts surrounding COVID-19. Mental Health officials encourage parents to talk to their kids about the virus in a way that helps them understand, but also advise them to keep them busy doing as many things in their normal routine as possible.
Meanwhile, mental health professionals are still working to see scheduled patients who want to come in, going in to homes to see patients, calling to check-in on patients who cannot come in, and making sure all patients are getting the medication they need so they can stay safe and healthy.
If you do plan to come into the office you will be screened at the door before coming in for treatment. You will also be screened before a mental health therapist or counselor comes in to your home.
Charleston Mental Health also says even though you may not be experiencing these feelings, you should continue reaching out to friends over the phone.
You can call the Charleston Mental Health helpline any time at 843-414-2350. You can find the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center website at https://www.charlestondorchestermhc.org/. Their office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Charleston Mental Health wants everyone to know that they are here to talk 24 hours a day seven days a week during these times.
