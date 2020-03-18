Some bars, restaurants offering takeout option during Coronavirus pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Restaurants and bars are feeling the effects of the governor’s order that only allows takeout and no inside dining or drinking at establishments.
With the governor’s mandate going into effect it was not business as usual on upper King Street on Wednesday.
Folks going into restaurants were not allowed to sit down. They had to get it to go.
And for those who want to belly up to the bar? No booze is allowed to be sold.
Several bars had signs on their doors or windows that read they were closing temporarily due to the coronavirus.
However some bar and restaurant owners are letting the public know they’re open and offering takeout.
“The governor made it very clear in his mandate, no dine in so instead of us closing the doors, our first thought, ‘Okay we’ll dine out,’” Roy Neal, co-owner of El Jefe restaurant, said.
The owner of Charleston Beer Works says 70 percent of his business comes from selling draft beer.
“Aside from not being able to do what we do on a daily basis and serving the community and whatnot, we’ve got 25 people out of work right now.” Matt Hensley said.
Several bar owners joined together on Instagram, urging all bars to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Hensley says he plans to stay open by offering takeout.
“A lot of people have a lot of ingredients at home, they don’t went to use them. So hopefully they’ll come down here, try to help us and keep at least a couple people working,” Hensley said.
Folks walking on King Street said they had no problem with the governor’s mandate.
“I don’t want to sit in a crowded restaurant with people who could be infected. I mean prevention is the best way,” Rebecca Clyburn said.
The governor’s mandate also includes bars age restaurants at hotels.
