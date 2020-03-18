New cases of coronavirus in SC involves a case in Charleston County, 2 in Beaufort Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have announced 13 additional cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
The new cases include one in Charleston County and two in Beaufort County.
This brings the total number statewide to 60 cases in 14 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC reported that the new cases involve 2 in Beaufort County, 1 in Charleston County, 1 in Greenville County, 1 in Horry County, 3 in Kershaw County, 1 in Lee County, 1 in Lexington County and 3 in Richland County.
As of Wednesday afternoon, in the Lowcountry there are now 4 positive cases of COVID-19 in Charleston County and 6 positive cases in Beaufort County.
Officials at Summerville Medical Center also announced on Wednesday that a patient there tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
A release from Dorchester County states the patient is a Charleston County resident who arrived at Summerville Medical Center via self-transport.
The patient remains in the care of Summerville Medical Center, Dorchester County officials say.
“We emphasize the importance of practicing disease prevention measures and following recommendations for social distancing to protect our community as a whole,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant.
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health,” Traxler said. “This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our neighbors, friends and family.”
Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you've sneezed or coughed into.
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
