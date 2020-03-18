Trident Health instituting new visitation policy starting Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospital officials have announced new visitation policies for Trident Health.
Starting on Thursday at 6 a.m. Trident Health will allow only one visitor per patient at a time. Officials cited continued protection of its patients and staff regarding its new policy.
“Other visitors will have to wait outside the building, not in the lobby or waiting area, until the first visitor exits the hospital,” Trident Health officials said.
Regular visitation ends at 7:30 pm.
According to Trident Health, one overnight visitor is allowed for hospice and palliative care patients and patient advocates for pre and post-surgery patients.
“Also, no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed in the hospitals unless they are receiving medical care,” hospital officials said."At Summerville Medical Center, children under 18 are allowed in the Labor & Delivery and Mother/Baby units if visiting a new sibling."
Trident Health includes Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center and Centre Pointe Emergency.
