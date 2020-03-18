Layoffs announced at several Charleston restaurants following concerns over coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two restaurant operators have announced layoffs at downtown Charleston restaurants following concerns over the coronavirus.
This follows on the heels of Gov. Henry McMaster’s order that all dining establishments must stop their dine-in services beginning on Wednesday.
The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which operates several restaurants in downtown including O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco and the Macintosh, announced on Tuesday that they would be closing their restaurants.
“Based on South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s announcement today, we had to make the tough decision to close our restaurants, which impacted a layoff of our Indigo Road Family restaurant operations and home office support teams,” said Steve Palmer, managing partner of Indigo Road.
Palmer said the group is working through steps to institute an employee relief effort for employees.
“We are optimistic that we will reopen in the near future and will be able to rehire our teammates,” Palmer said.”While we are navigating through this time, I encourage all to reach out to our U.S. Senators and Representatives to encourage their efforts for relief during this crisis.”
The Neighborhood Dining Group also released a statement on Tuesday announcing the immediate temporary closure of all its restaurants which includes Husk, Minero and Delaney Oyster House.
President David Howard and Majority Owner Tony Bakker said due to the rapid evolving situation involving the coronavirus, they felt it was their civic duty to do what they can to help confine the spread of the virus and lookout for the safety and health of their guests, staff and communities they serve.
The company which also operate restaurants in Nashville, Savannah, Greenville and Atlanta, said their staff of nearly 500 employees will receive compensation through March 29 and will continue health benefits through April 30.
“After that, we expect staff to be able to take advantage of unemployment insurance and any federal assistance offered,” an NDG statement read.”We will re-evaluate this evolving situation at the end of April.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.