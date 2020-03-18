Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance likely won’t cover coronavirus-related cancellations

VRBO has put out a message advising customers on what they can do. The company has a policy that hosts give a minimum 50% refund if different stay dates cannot be found and is refunding its additional company fees in full. Refunds apply to trips booked before March 13 with a stay night between March 13 and April 30. VRBO is also asking hosts to allow full credit for future stay dates within the year with no added cost.