Airman at Joint Base Charleston tests positive for coronavirus

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An airman assigned to Joint Base Charleston has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Air Force officials.
JBC officials said the airman is currently undergoing treatment.
Col. Terrence Adams has declared a public health emergency for JBC installation personnel and issued an order requiring all non-mission critical personnel to work from home to slow the spread of the virus within the community.
Adams said that he and his team are in constant communication with all applicable DOD agencies to provide the most up-to-date information possible.
"We are providing installation personnel and their families with up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus, as well as any impact to local activities,” Adams said.
Adams also encouraged members of JB Charleston and their families to continue practicing prevention measures already in place, including following strict personal and environmental hygiene, social distancing and contacting their healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, such as fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
“The safety of our personnel is always our number one priority and will continue to drive our decisions as we evaluate and take decisive action to protect our team and our mission,” said Adams. “All mission-critical personnel will continue to come into work in order to maintain the capabilities our mission requires to protect our national security.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.