Charleston City Market closed for the rest of the month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston City Market will be closed for the rest of the month.
Management released a statement saying that the market will be closed from March 19 to March 31 and will be doing so for the safety of the community, vendors and staff.
“For more than two centuries, The Charleston City Market has endured even in times of uncertainty, fires, tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes, and bombardment,” management said in a statement."As the longstanding retail and tourism epicenter of Charleston, The Charleston City Market and our 350 small businesses look forward to helping lead the City of Charleston back to prosperity after this health crisis is over."
