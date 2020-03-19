Charleston Co. bus drivers told to seek unemployment relief amid dispute

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School bus drivers in Charleston County are in limbo as the school district and the company contracted to run its bus services go back and forth over drivers’ paychecks.
Schools in Charleston County are expected to be closed until at least April 13 because of the Coronavirus, and the situation has left bus drivers stuck in the middle of the dispute.
A spokesperson for Durham Bus Services confirmed the company has told its employees to file for unemployment insurance despite the $18.6 million CCSD budgets for transportation services each year.
“Many of our customers and districts have worked lockstep with us as their committed partner to pay transportation expenditures that have already been approved and appropriated into their school budgets. We are working with the Charleston County School District (CCSD), but have not yet received their agreement to continue to pay the funds that were already allocated for transportation,” Durham spokesperson Edward Flavin said.
CCSD spokesperson Andrew Pruitt said the district wants bus drivers to be paid during the closure, however the district is at odds with a proposal presented by Durham on Wednesday. Pruitt said CCSD responded Thursday with some questions and is “anxiously awaiting a response from Durham so this matter can be finalized.”
Pruitt said the bottom line is that CCSD does not want bus drivers to lose income during this closure period.
“Since bus drivers are employees of Durham Bus Services, CCSD staff members are in discussion with Durham officials to ensure that funds go to bus drivers' salaries to pay them for the routes that they would regularly drive,” Pruitt said.
He also stated the school district was not prepared to release Durham’s proposal or the district’s response because the deal is still a work in progress.
According to CCSD’s contract with Durham Bus Services, during any period of “non-performance,” CCSD is not required to uphold its financial responsibilities. The stipulation was included in a section that addressed emergency situations that could result in Durham being unable to provide its services because of “any act of God."
“If the period during which the Contractor is unable to perform exceeds fifteen school days, the District may terminate this agreement,” the contract stated.
The relationship between CCSD and Durham has become increasingly heated in recent months. In January, the district made it clear it wanted to move on from the company once its contract ends in June 2020. However, the bus provider has taken the fight to court, hoping to remain on the job in Charleston County.
