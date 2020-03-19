Citadel Mall closes amid coronavirus concerns

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials have announced that the Citadel Mall has closed amid coronavirus concerns.
Officials made the announcement on Tuesday and said the decision was based on guidance by public health, and state and local government officials.
“The health and safety of our customers, employees and community remain a top priority,” a press release stated. “We will update our center website on a reopening date when that decision is made. We will continue to follow the direction of the CDC and state/local authorities, but for now, Citadel Mall will be closed.”
