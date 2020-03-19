City of Charleston provides clarity on ordinance restricting gatherings; churches react

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is getting serious about its ordinance that restricts indoor gatherings of 50 people or more in public spaces.
On Monday, the city restricted indoor gatherings of 50 or more people. This applies to places like restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and houses of worship.
Many people were confused about which businesses would be affected by the new rule.
During Wednesday’s public safety committee meeting, city officials clarified that the ordinance wouldn’t affect grocery stores or retail stores at this time.
Private events like weddings, that are not open to the general public, also don't fall under the ordinance.
Charleston city councilman Peter Shahid says right now they don't see those places as an issue, because people are usually moving and not gathering in one place.
If it becomes a problem, they will re-visit the issue.
The city is also asking people to voluntarily comply to the ordinance.
So far, leaders say it hasn’t been an issue. But if becomes one, city police will have to enforce the rules.
"This is for everybody's health and we want to make sure people are going to cooperate with what we're trying to accomplish here which is avoid the spread of this deadly disease," Shahid said. "We want to first educate the community with it, if we don't we'll be out checking things out and warning people."
In preparation for the coronavirus, some churches had already decided to stop services before the ordinance was made.
Craig Tuck is the executive director of Charleston Baptist Association which is made up of about 80 churches around the Tri-county area.
"When I first heard about the ordinance limiting the gatherings of people, my first thought was what are we going to do because as churches we depend on gathering every week," Tuck said.
Tuck says churches are making sure people can still worship while staying home. He says most of the churches have decided not to gather at all. Instead, they are holding virtual services which includes Facebook lives and Zoom calls.
“We’re trying to flatten the curve of the contagious period that we’re in, so try to take every precautionary measure possible,” Tuck said." At the same time we’re trying to increase or creativity, like [asking] what are ways that we can connect with each other at a time when we’re being decentralized."
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.