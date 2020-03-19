College of Charleston extending online, remote instruction through Spring semester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the College of Charleston have announced that they are extending online and remote instruction through the remainder of the Spring semester and final exam period.
“Based on the most recent guidance from federal and state governments, we are extending our e-learning through the end of the spring semester, which will include final exams,” College of Charleston officials said in a statement.
The college released the following additional information:
Based on the most recent developments of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in an effort to slow down its transmission and protect our campus community, I write today with several important updates regarding keeping classes online through the end of the semester, limiting authorized access to residence halls (with only a few exceptions) and postponing our spring commencement ceremonies.
These are incredibly difficult decisions, and we made them in consultation with health professionals, other state university presidents and the S.C. Governor’s Office.
We do not take these decisions and their effects lightly. Our faculty and staff wanted to do everything they could to ensure that your spring semester had the least amount of disruption possible. But, this is a generational crisis, meaning this pandemic will have an impact across our entire country and may affect many, many families for some time.
As your university, we have an obligation to promote public health and safety, while also helping you successfully reach your academic goals. We are committed to helping each of you determine the best path forward.
These are the steps the College of Charleston will be taking:
Online and remote instruction has been extended through the remainder of the spring semester and final exam period. The College most recently communicated that classes would be held online or remotely through at least Friday, April 3. Based on the most recent guidance from federal and state governments, we are extending our e-learning through the end of the spring semester, which will include final exams.
On-campus residents will need to move out, if possible, by Monday, March 23, 8:00 p.m. or apply to stay. In light of the national and statewide emergency declarations, as of 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23, residence halls and historic houses will have limited authorized access for the remainder of the spring semester.
All residential students will receive a communication from the Office of Campus Housing on Thursday, March 19, requiring students to choose one of the following options:
- Choose a move-out time between March 20 at noon and March 23 at 8:00 p.m.
- Indicate that you cannot get your items by March 23 and will need to be contacted next week to schedule an alternative date and time to get your items later in April.
- Apply for an extenuating circumstances exemption requesting to stay on campus through the end of the final exam period. An extenuating circumstance means you have no other option for housing but to remain in campus housing until the conclusion of your final exams.
- You will need to provide details of your request for an exemption.
- Extenuating circumstances may include:
- International students who do not have another place to go and cannot return to their home country
- Students who are homeless
- Students who have a family health situation
- Other (e.g. it is unsafe to return to your home)
- If you are granted an exemption, it is likely you will be relocated to another room in a residence hall for safety and building access control. You will also not have visitation. “Grab and Go” meals will be made available for you to pick up from one location during designate times.
Students who request an exception to stay on campus will be notified of the College’s decision to grant or deny the request no later than 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
If you are experiencing any symptoms, including fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing or in the last 14 days you have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 OR have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID-19, DO NOT return to campus. We will coordinate with you directly upon completion of the form.
The College is considering refunds for housing fees, meal plans and parking fees. A plan will be communicated to you and your families in the near future regarding refunds for housing fees, meal plans and parking fees. We appreciate your patience as we await guidance from federal and state government agencies.
Students are urged to not return to off-campus housing at this time. Please note that in-person access to university facilities and services is extremely limited. Most College buildings are not open to in-person visits, including the College’s Addlestone Library, which is providing services and access online.
Spring commencement ceremonies have been postponed. For graduating seniors, graduate students and their families, we understand how important this ceremony is in your lives. This completion of your studies is a milestone event, to be sure.
And, of course, our spring commencement ceremonies are a signature moment in your College of Charleston experience. And it will happen, just not when it was originally scheduled. We do not have a new date as of yet for the Class of 2020, but we will communicate that as soon as possible. We will celebrate your accomplishments and success in the Cistern Yard in true College of Charleston fashion!
Even without a commencement ceremony on May 8-9, your graduation date will still be May 11, 2020, once final grades are received. Regardless of the timing of the postponed ceremonies, diplomas will be mailed this summer, in accordance to our standard university process.
All events on campus are canceled, regardless of size, through May 15. Based on guidance issued by the White House to not gather in groups of more than 10 people, all events on the College’s campus, regardless of size, are canceled through May 15. These restrictions include events at the College that are not College-sponsored, including conferences and social gatherings.
