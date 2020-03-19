Crew on Carnival cruise ship docked in Charleston will remain on ship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 1,000 crew members aboard a Carnival cruise ship docked in Charleston will remain on the ship.
Carnival told officials with the S.C Ports and Customs and Border Protection that the 1,100 crew members will remain aboard the Carnival Sunshine for at least 14 days, according to a statement by the South Carolina Ports Authority.
Passengers disembarked from the ship on Monday, and the ship is now located at the Columbus Street Terminal.
According to Carnival, the crew is all healthy and they will remain on the ship for the mutual benefit and safety of both residents and crew members.
The ship is provisioned to feed and support the crew.
“Carnival communicated they would periodically sail the Sunshine out of the harbor for the lawful disposal of gray water and to take on water for their needs,” SCPA officials said."This action occurred Wednesday, March 18."
In addition, Carnival communicated the entire ship will be “open” and the crew will be continuing general maintenance, sanitation and many other ongoing efforts.
“Carnival stated this will have no impact on fuel consumption; only one engine is utilized for these operations,” SCPA authorities said.
The ports authority released the following additional information:
Regarding the 30-day suspension of operations, the Cruise Lines implemented this voluntary cessation in coordination with the Trump Administration last Friday, and the CDC was intimately involved as well. As the initial 30-days run, cruise lines are continuing coordination with the federal authorities regarding next steps.
S.C. Ports continues to work with federal agencies and our cruise line partners in support of the Charleston community.
