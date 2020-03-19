Cunningham in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Joe Cunningham told his Twitter followers Thursday he is self-quarantining after coming into contact with a member of Congress who has since tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips | March 19, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 11:26 AM

WASHINGTON (WCSC) - U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham says he is self-quarantining because a colleague in Congress recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Cunningham made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

"This morning, I received word that I had been in contact with a member of Congress who has since tested positive for COVID-19," the post states.

He said he made the decision to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution" after speaking with the attending physician for Congress.

He said he would self-quarantine through March 27.

