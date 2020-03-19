DHEC investigating 21 new coronavirus cases including 1 in Charleston Co., 1 Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have announced they are investigating 21 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
Those new cases include one in Charleston County, one in Dorchester County and one in Beaufort County, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
This brings the total number statewide to 81 cases in 17 counties.
New cases
- Abbeville County: 1 new case
- Anderson County: 1 new case
- Beaufort County: 1 new case
- Charleston County: 1 new case
- Dorchester County: 1 new case
- Greenville County: 4 new cases
- Horry County: 1 new case
- Kershaw County: 4 new cases
- Lancaster County: 1 new case
- Lexington County: 1 new case
- Richland County: 4 new cases
- Saluda County: 1 new case
“Our top priorities remain preventing the spread of the disease and protecting the public health. This includes working to control spread and sharing measures that best protect our family, friends and neighbors,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “As cases increase, we also are prioritizing identifying close contacts who are at high risk of illness from exposure and who are more likely to have serious illness.”
As the state’s number of positive cases expectedly increases, DHEC will continue to provide the number of positive cases and the county of residence. DHEC’s COVID-19 county map provides the number of cases by county and is updated daily.Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings. DHEC encourages the public to follow recommendations for social distancing to protect the health and safety of all South Carolinians. This includes:
- washing your hands frequently,
- covering your cough,
- staying home when you’re sick and not attend public gatherings, and
- appropriately disposing tissues and other items that you’ve sneezed or coughed into.
