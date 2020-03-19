Fact or Fiction: Can pets spread viruses?

However, if you coughed or sneezed on your pet- and got infected droplets in their fur - she said those could potentially transfer to the next person who snuggles up with the animal."It's like anything else in your home, It's like your counter tops, your clothing, your kids' clothing. You're going to take those steps to make sure you're cleaning those appropriately and doing your best to make sure they're not taking a part in spreading this virus or any other virus."