Goose Creek, Gamecocks alum Brandon Shell signs with Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks have added another piece to their offensive line and a potential starting right tackle after agreeing to an $11 million, two-year deal with Brandon Shell, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. ESPN first reported the agreement.
Shell started 25 games over the past two seasons for the Jets and played almost exclusively at right tackle. The 28-year-old was benched briefly last season, but started the final five games of the season.
He could end up being the replacement for Germain Ifedi, who has started the past four seasons at right tackle for Seattle with mixed results and is a free agent.
Shell, a Goose Creek alum, was a fifth-round pick of the Jets out of South Carolina in 2016.