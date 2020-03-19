Governor signs S.C. emergency funding bill to fight coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor of South Carolina has signed an emergency funding bill to help with the state’s fight against the new coronavirus.
House members voted unanimously to approve the legislation on Thursday afternoon, after the Senate passed it earlier this week.
The bill went directly to the governor’s desk for his signature, which he gave.
The bill allocates $45 million to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
That money comes from the state’s contingency reserve fund. Lawmakers said right now the fund has $349 million waiting to be allocated.
DHEC said some of that $45 million will allow the agency to hire more people, buy more protective equipment, pay for staff support, finance an education campaign, cover the costs of quarantine and transportation and any other unexpected expenses related to fighting the coronavirus.
Gov. Henry McMaster plans to address the public at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, along with members of DHEC. Click or tap here to watch that live stream.
