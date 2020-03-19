Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A would-be candidate for a seat on Georgia's highest court is asking the state's lower appeals court to step in after a judge this week said the governor had the right to fill the position even though a judge who's resigning won't leave for several months. After a Georgia Supreme Court justice announced he would resign in November, the governor said he planned to fill the seat by appointment. Two would-be challengers sued, asking a judge to order the secretary of state to put the judicial election back on the calendar and allow candidates to qualify. A judge ruled against them. One of them asked the state Court of Appeals to intervene on Wednesday. A lawyer for the other plans to do the same.