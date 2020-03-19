Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — Sometimes you wanna go where everybody knows your name. But with the new coronavirus popping up all over the country, a trip to your favorite tap room isn’t in the offing. So breweries are stepping up, offering curbside growlers to stave off the grumbling. Amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing all restaurants and bars, except for takeout. But instead of grumbling, Tar Heels are growling. A number of other states around the country have put similar measures into place. But where one door shuts, another door may open. Breweries are finding that's a car door.