Lowcountry salons taking extra precautions to keep staff, clients safe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The suggestion to social distance during the coronavirus pandemic is not applying to hair salons.
It’s business as usual at 843 Beauty Collective in Goose Creek.
“We’re open as long as we can be,” owner Justine Green said Thursday.
Green says she and her staff are prepared to keep working during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think everybody has to exercise a certain measure of concern. It’s something to be taken very seriously. We’re just doing our best to be as clean as possible,” Green said.
It’s the same story at Charleston Hair Studio in West Ashley.
Owner Teresa Johnson says at her salon they are using good, common sense.
“I think we’re all going through something that we’ve never gone through before,” Johnson said.“In this industry we are always processing and keeping things extra clean, so it’s just taking that to a new level.”
That new level includes using lots of sanitizer and disinfectant before and after haircut or treatment.
“We always wear gloves for our services but some of our services that we may normally wouldn’t, we’re kind of stepping up that measure, making sure that we’re always wearing gloves,” Green said.
Both owners say the pandemic is not hurting business.
They say customers actually want to come in to feel a sense of normalcy.
“It’s a good feeling and it makes you feel a little less stress when you get your hair done it’s relaxing,” Johnson said.
“About 50 percent of the people don’t want to come in but what’s interesting is people are calling in and trying to get in those cancellation spots,” Green said.
Both salon owners say they followed all the requirements to have a clean shop before they got their business licenses and their clients are in good hands.
“We are required to enforce most of this already so we’re just doing what we’ve always known,” Johnson said.
