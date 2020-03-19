Mount Pleasant restricting gatherings of more than 10 people

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the largest towns in the Lowcountry has placed new restrictions on group gatherings.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced on Thursday afternoon that effective immediately, no more than 10 people may gather for events or other purposes.
Medical and educational facilities are exempt from this order as is “the day-to-day operation of businesses.”
Mayor Haynie is requesting that residents of Mount Pleasant "stay home and voluntary restrict their movements to essential activities."
This measure comes three days after an emergency proclamation was issued banning gatherings of more than 50 people in Mount Pleasant.
The Charleston County town remains under a local state of emergency.
